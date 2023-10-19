Grounded Releases 250-Mile Range Electric RV

Grounded has launched the G2, a 250-mile range, all-electric, solar-equipped RV, which according to the company, is the first of its kind for this type of vehicle.

The new RV has a 165-kilowatt-hour vehicle battery to help it gain that charge distance, a 10 kWh in-house battery for interior for lighting and appliances, and a 640-watt capacity rooftop solar energy system. Other features of the RV include more than 615 square feet of living space, high-speed internet, rear heating and cooling, and an indoor shower.

Grounded is a startup led by a group of former SpaceX, Tesla, and Rivian engineers, among others invested in electrifying transportation.

The Detroit-based company was founded in 2022 with the goal of creating products that enable people to explore nature without impacting it, Grounded said. The company released its G1 RV model earlier this year, which had a limited number of use cases due to its 100-mile range.

“The G2 is radically different from any other offering on the market,” said Grounded CEO Sam Shapiro. “It’s a profound step toward a future of fully electrified motorhomes, and makes sustainable travel truly achievable.”

Grounded Promotes Nature-Integrated Sustainability for Travel

The G2 represents the culmination of the company’s work so far, Grounded said, including a combination of environment-friendly features that work to simplify electric travel. In addition to the range update, the G2 RV includes accessibility to the growing EV charging network and features an app used to simplify electric RV travel.

The G2 may be charged with Ford chargers, the Electrify America network, and other public chargers with CCS connectors. The company also expects the vehicle to be capable of accessing the Tesla charging network in the future. The Grounded App allows RV owners to view energy usage, control lighting, and temperature, and receive tips on how to maximize power.

The materials used in the interior, including KoskiDecor Eco Transparent decorative plywood, all meet M1 emissions standards. The vehicle’s interior includes a customizable modular system, allowing for a customizable design.

Grounded is now accepting orders for the G2, and the company said deliveries will begin this month.