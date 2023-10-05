Global Electronics Council Announces First Climate Conscious Products

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) has announced its first EPEAT Climate+ products, which aim to designate electronics products based on a progressive set of criteria that aim to decarbonize the supply chain.

The Climate+ products designation intends to “connect forward-thinking electronics brands with carbon-conscious purchasers,” according to the GEC. The product designation will help provide transparency, with public and third-party verified product greenhouse gas emissions disclosures that will help companies track their Scope 3 carbon emissions.

The first round of Climate+ designated products meet specific requirements that were developed in a multi-stakeholder process that is meant to reduce their lifecycle carbon. The products are different from those already on the EPEAT Registry, which is an ecolabel for electronics. The Climate+ products have climate change mitigation measures.

“EPEAT Climate+ isn’t just a product distinction; it’s a catalyst for change in the electronics industry,” Bob Mitchell, CEO of GEC, said in a statement. “Our goal is to amplify the market for electronics that are purposefully designed and built with greenhouse gas reduction in mind by companies that prioritize climate action. By equipping individuals and organizations with valuable insights into what constitutes a climate-conscious product, EPEAT Climate+ provides a simple way to collectively recognize and mitigate carbon emissions in the lifecycle of electronics.”

Manufacturers seeking the designation must verify product greenhouse gas disclosures and meet other criteria, including energy-efficient upstream manufacturing, GHG reduction targets, renewable energy sourcing, and product energy efficiency standards. The purpose is to track and reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the product lifecycle.

The designation provides manufacturers the opportunity to help their products stand out in a time when consumers are more proactive than ever before about what they are buying and products’ impact on the environment.

Known as e-waste, electronic waste is a growing environmental problem as more consumers purchase everyday electronics for many uses. When electronics near the end of their useful life, toxic and hazardous substances can pose risks to human and environmental health. According to the International Telecommunication Union, e-waste is one of the largest and most complex waste streams in the world.