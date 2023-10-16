Exciting Updates: E+E Leader Awards Now Open, Friday Newsletter, and New Vodcast Series In the Works

We hope you’re enjoying our refreshed look here at E+E Leader, and we sincerely thank you for your unwavering support and valuable feedback. It’s with great enthusiasm that we announce the commencement of the 2024 submission season for next year’s Awards, featuring some exciting new additions.

New Features for the 2024 Awards Season

Streamlined Application Process: We’ve revamped the application process to make it even more user-friendly and efficient.

Expanded Submission Categories: Explore our new submission categories, offering even more opportunities for recognition.

Earlier Winner Announcement: Mark your calendars for Earth Day 2024 when we will unveil the deserving winners.

Whether you’re interested in participating as a judge or as an entrant, we invite you to explore the Awards in detail. Your involvement can make a significant impact in the realm of sustainability and environmental excellence.

Enhanced Newsletter Experience

As part of our continuous efforts to enhance your experience, we’re thrilled to introduce a fresh edition of our Friday newsletter, starting this week. Friday’s Digest will shine a spotlight on the most impactful and captivating stories from the week. Expect exclusive interviews, diverse perspectives, and a human-centric approach to environmental and energy initiatives. Stay tuned for these enriching insights. Not a subscriber yet? Sign up today, and you’ll receive the latest stories from E+E Leader on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday each week directly to your inbox.

Sustainability Unveiled: Our 2024 Vodcast Series

In February 2024, we’ll be launching an exciting vodcast series, “Sustainability Unveiled,” hosted by our very own Jessica Hunt. Join us weekly as Jessica engages in in-depth conversations with top business leaders, delving into crucial topics such as compliance, energy management, global supply chains, and more. Each weekly episode is designed to offer insightful discussions and analyses, providing valuable insights to help your business navigate the ever-evolving sustainability landscape. Our commitment to delivering expert coverage with a human touch remains unwavering.

If you have a pressing issue you’d like Jessica to address in the series, don’t hesitate to reach out to us today. Your input matters.

We sincerely appreciate your continued support as we embark on this journey of growth and evolution. Our dedication to delivering the news you rely on daily remains our top priority.

Thank you for being a part of the E+E Leader community.