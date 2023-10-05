Autel Energy Releases High Power, Ultra Fast EV Charger

Autel Energy has launched its new MaxiCharger DC HiPower, a fast EV charger with a maximum power of 640 kilowatts.

The new charger is one of the fastest and most efficient charging platforms on the market today, according to the company. The product uses liquid-cooling technology and may provide a range of 250 miles in just 10 minutes. Especially for businesses with fleets to manage, which can save time on charging and help keep operations on schedule.

In its chargers, Autel incorporates artificial intelligence-driven algorithms through its Energy Cube technology, which allows for better power efficiency and helps stabilize the local charging network, overall working to help users save on energy costs.

The new chargers are compatible with nearly all vehicles, with a vehicle-charger compatibility rate of up to 99.9% and a one-time charge success rate of up to 99.5%, the company said.

“This product embodies our dedication to safety, efficiency, and user convenience, and we are confident that it will transform the EV charging experience for consumers and businesses alike,” said Michelle Luo, the chief revenue officer of Autel Energy U.S.

Chargers Offer Scalable, Sustainable Solution Amidst Fast-Charging Demand

Demand for fast charging has become increasingly relevant as more consumers switch from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to EVs. As a result, the need for public, fast chargers is expected to grow immensely, especially in the years leading up to 2030.

The new charger is a response to this need, also making it easy for users to scale up their charging infrastructure as demand continues to rise. The charger includes multiple dispensers, allowing up to eight vehicles to charge simultaneously. The system starts at 320 kW, then may expand to up to 640 kW with the addition of power modules, the company said.

According to Autel, the chargers also work for areas such as highway rest stops, featuring a nondescript power cabinet that holds power modules and dispenser units.

In order for EV chargers to reach their full potential as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-powered vehicles, they may use renewable energy sources for electricity. Autel’s charger is compatible with solar power, energy storage, and energy management systems, which can produce emissions-free charging.