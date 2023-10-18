Ameresco, Schaeffler Aerospace Canada Collaborate on Efficient HVAC Project

Ameresco and Schaeffler Aerospace Canada have launched a large-scale energy efficiency project with cooling, heating, and air quality systems, used to produce 1.18 million kilowatt hours of electricity savings.

The project includes updates to Schaeffler’s Stratford, Ontario, manufacturing plant site, where new equipment installations will reduce facility-wide energy consumption and will lower its emissions by about 15%. Starting in April of this year, Ameresco has worked to install a new high-efficiency chiller and boiler system that will power air handling units.

The air handling units are to replace five aging DX, gas-powered units and instead will use chilled water cooling, hot water heating, and variable speed fans. Updates will also be made to the site’s Building Automation System, allowing for control of the new high-efficiency HVAC system.

Chilled water HVAC systems work by using cold water to absorb heat from a building, making them more efficient than traditional air conditioners. Hot water heating operates in a similar way, using hot water circulation during cold months. Both systems should decrease energy consumption for the site and improve Schaeffler’s operational efficiencies.

“With the launch of this new partnership, we want to show that we’re resolutely committed to maximizing sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Brad Dineley, senior vice president of Schaeffler Americas integration and sustainability. “The new energy efficiency solutions will not only provide some significant improvements to our indoor environment but will also put us on the path toward helping us meet the ambitious environmental goals we set for ourselves.”

Ameresco Integrates Numerous Clean Technologies in Energy Efficiency Projects

According to the Department of Energy, energy efficiency is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to combat climate change while reducing energy costs for consumers.

In August 2023, Ameresco announced a collaboration with the Joint Forces Training Base in California, where the company will combine microgrid, solar panel, and battery energy storage to provide 100% backup power in case of emergency. The company has also worked directly with cities on energy efficiency projects, such as a project with the city of Boston that included retrofitting 80,000 streetlights and other exterior lights with LED fixtures.

Many other companies, organizations, and governments have worked with Ameresco to benefit from the environmental and cost savings gained from their wide array of energy efficiency, infrastructure, and storage platforms.