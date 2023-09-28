The U.S. Climate Alliance has secured a series of new commitments from its members to eliminate building emissions by pushing heat pump installations.

The Climate Alliance is a bipartisan coalition of 25 governors representing approximately 60% of the U.S. economy and 55% of the U.S. population. The coalition was launched in 2017 by the governors of Washington, New York, and California to help fill the void left by the previous administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025. In addition, the coalition aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% by 2030 and collectively achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

Buildings account for more than 30% of all U.S. GHG emissions, making decarbonization of buildings an imperative in the overall emissions reduction effort. Heat pumps provide energy-efficient heating and cooling, reducing emissions from homes and businesses.

The group announced its target to quadruple heat pump installations by the end of the decade, a goal that will mean reaching a collective 20 million heat pump installations by 2030 across the coalition. In addition, they aim to ensure at least 40% of benefits flow to disadvantaged communities.

“We are in a climate emergency and the window to act is closing. U.S. Climate Alliance states get that. That’s why we’re taking bold, immediate action by quadrupling heat pump installations by 2030,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “Heat pumps are available and affordable, not to mention better for the air we breathe. So our commitment today is good for our planet, and for our people.”

The new target was announced at Climate Week NYC, alongside Alliance co-chair and Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Alliance co-chair elect and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi.

“Transitioning to heat pumps in Maine is creating good-paying jobs, curbing our carbon emissions, cutting costs for families, and making people more comfortable in their homes,” said Mills, who recently announced a new heat pump deployment goal for Maine. “When I took office in 2019, I set a goal of installing 100,000 heat pumps in Maine by 2025. After reaching that goal two years ahead of schedule, we are now on our way to achieving our new target of 275,000 heat pump installations by the time I leave office in 2027. Maine is meeting our climate action goals, and we’re proud to lead the way as part of the U.S. Climate Alliance to encourage other states to do the same.”

In addition to the building decarbonization targets, members of the coalition also agreed to several provisions, including supporting proactive planning for an “equitable and predictable transition to a zero-emission buildings future.”

Plus, they agreed on advancing actions for new buildings to lead the way in long-term decarbonization goals; accelerating efficient, electric retrofits for healthy homes and businesses; pursuing innovative solutions to mitigate volatile energy prices; building the workforce needed to support the clean energy transition; maximizing federal funds and programs for climate benefits; and reducing emissions from state facilities.