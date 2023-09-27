Revamped E+E Leader Offers Enhanced Awards, Growing Editorial Focus

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the new Environment+Energy Leader, with a clean look and expanding daily coverage of energy and sustainability in the business world and beyond.

Our team at E+E Leader has been working hard for months to present a new website that is more user-friendly, with better search options, easier-to-find information and news content on the everchanging sustainability landscape, and a redesigned resource hub. The latter includes quick links to sought-after topics such as ESG metrics and corporate sustainability strategies to help executives take on an evolving landscape.

The new look is designed to give users a smoother and more engaging experience with E+E Leader while encouraging multiple visits and increased engagement. As part of these efforts, we have also enhanced the E+E Leader Awards and ramped up our editorial offerings.

The 2024 Awards open on Oct. 16, 2023, with new categories and a streamlined experience for entrants, judges, and winners, elevating the prestige and inclusivity of the awards. The popular industry awards will now feature categories that showcase excellence for products across consumer and residential solutions, as well as business infrastructure and software platforms. Projects in energy innovation, environmental impact, and software use-case implementations will also be recognized.

Editorially we have also been working to greatly expand our content, both in daily news stories and featured articles. We strive to cover everything that can impact businesses and C-suite executives as energy and sustainability continue to be at the forefront of corporate interests, from new trends, groundbreaking studies, enhanced technologies, and breaking news.

Our editorial team of Amy Baxter, Sydney Leimbach, Ken Silverstein, and Kaleigh Harrison has a wealth of combined experience covering sustainability, environmental issues, science, and business-to-business happenings. We will continue to look to expand that coverage across a range of topics, such as traditional renewable energy information to the growing focus on smart technologies and artificial intelligence while hitting on key issues like expanding government targets and regulations.

Feel free to keep up with what we’re writing about, and drop us a line with any questions, concerns, or coverage ideas.

David Worford

Editor in Chief