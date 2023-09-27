Nasdaq Launches Two Offerings to Boost Sustainability and Impact Investing

Nasdaq’s Capital Access Platforms division has two new offerings for corporations to improve their sustainability reporting and better analytics.

Nasdaq Metrio is a SaaS-based, end-to-end platform that aims to help corporations better collect, measure, and report sustainability data. Nasdaq acquired Metrio last year and integrated Nasdaq OneReport and Metrio legacy technologies to create the new platform. The platform will help businesses with their environment, social, and governance (ESG) reporting.

The technology collects, measures, discloses, and communicates investor-grade, audited data. Companies can also focus on their Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions through the new Carbon Accounting and Management product on the platform.

The second offering, Nasdaq eVestment ESG Analytics, quantifies ESG reporting to reveal the impact of a portfolio’s position on the market.

The analytics provides qualitative and quantitative information for the institutional investment community to understand risks and exposure, leveraging algorithms and data from ESG data providers. That includes quantitative data aggregator Matter, a Nasdaq Ventures portfolio company. Nasdaq has had a long-standing collaboration with Matter to provide ESG portfolio analytics to asset managers and retail investors.

“We are committed to meeting current and future corporate and investor needs to help clients unlock return on investment for their sustainability initiatives and impact investing strategies,” Nelson Griggs, president of capital access platforms for Nasdaq, said in a statement. “Our clients look to us to help inform the development of market-based, demand-driven solutions to better navigate the rapidly evolving and impact investing ecosystem. It’s an exciting time for our Capital Access Platforms division, just nine months into Nasdaq’s enhanced corporate structure, and these offerings showcase our unique position as a bridge between corporates and investors.”

The new offerings come at a time when ESG reporting is becoming increasingly important to corporations and businesses. According to Nasdaq’s ESG Advisory team, corporations are influenced by investors, customers, and employees when it comes to net-zero pledges. However, just 25% of corporations have net-zero commitments, according to the team’s 2023 Global Net Zero Pulse survey. That means there’s still a lot of opportunity for ESG reporting and helping companies leverage data to position themselves in the market.