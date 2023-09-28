NASA, ADC USA Validate New Form of Renewable-Friendly Energy Transmission

NASA and ADC Energy USA have jointly published a validation of a new form of energy transmission, an AI-enabled technology called alternating direct current (ADC).

The two forms of energy that the global energy platform currently runs on are alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) transmissions. ADC has been defined as a hybrid form of energy transmission, which uses AC and DC on the same wires. The new energy transmission option has been identified as safer and much less wasteful than the current two, especially when incorporating renewable energy sources.

ADC is considered the optimal transitional operating system for renewable energy platforms. According to ADC Energy, it has the potential to play a major role in lowering energy consumption while still using existing energy infrastructure.

“There is one and only one ADC,” said Henry Lee, CEO of ADC USA. “Most exciting is ADC innovations like ‘battery-powered’ air conditioning, are being deployed in commercial and residential buildings. ADC has solutions ready right now. And there are substantial opportunities in the near term for breakthroughs such as low voltage, quick EV charging, expanded solar panel generation, and off-grid indoor agriculture.”

ADC Allows the Grid to Adapt to Renewable Energy

ADC is especially innovative because of its ability to address potential obstacles faced when supplying renewable energy to the grid.

Renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, or hydrogen, face intermittency issues, and inefficient production when operating on AC or DC alone. AC and DC energy transmissions were invented over 135 years ago and were never designed to adapt to renewable energy. ADC is adapted precisely to integrate renewable energy, and it has already been deployed at lower voltages. The near-term goal, according to ADC Energy, is to offer high-voltage options as well.

Beyond efficiently bringing renewable energy to the grid, ADC energy transmission has a number of applications and advantages. ADC is working to create a digital grid to allow for better grid stability and cybersecurity as the U.S. Department of Energy seeks solutions for a more resilient, modern energy system. The ADC energy solution also allows for quicker EV charging, and ADC Energy’s new “Instacharge” technology is nearly ready for commercial application.

Notably, ADC transmission may offer energy platforms for a wide range of industries. With its ability to increase productivity levels of solar panels, power energy-intensive data centers, and improve building energy consumption, ADC has the potential to help decarbonize in a variety of ways.

“For now, our top priority is to expand our relationships with world-class innovators,” said Lee. “The right relationships will enable ADC to expedite its mission to power everyone.”