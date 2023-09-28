A new carbon dioxide sequestration hub located in the southwestern Midland Basin is on its way, thanks to Milestone Carbon, which plans to develop the hub to geologically store CO2.

Milestone Carbon is a subsidiary of Milestone Environmental Services, one of the largest independent energy waste sequestration providers in the United States. It is an emerging company in permanent carbon sequestration services for industrial emitters. The company said it has acquired more than 10,000 acres of land and pore space in Upton and Midland counties in Texas for the purpose of permanent sequestration and storage of carbon dioxide.

Also known as carbon capture and storage, the technology is an exciting one in the fight against climate change. Recently, researchers from MIT identified a carbon capture process that uses an energy-efficient electrochemical system in order to convert carbon emissions from hard-to-abate industries. Interest in carbon capture has also led to big investments from major companies such as Amazon and projects from ExxonMobil.

Milestone Carbon recently received a Class II injection well permit from the Texas Railroad Commission, allowing for the sequestration of carbon dioxide from local natural gas processors. Injection could begin as soon as 2025, dependent on infrastructure buildout and commercial arrangements with emitters. The project would be among the first carbon capture and storage sites for permanent carbon sequestration in Texas, the company said.

In addition, Milestone Carbon submitted a Class VI injection well permit application, which was already considered complete by the EPA. This type of well will increase the sequestration capacity and enable the company to inject CO2 from other sources.

Overall, Milestone Carbon predicts the Midland Basin hub could store approximately 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over its life, equivalent to roughly the annual carbon emissions from 6.5 million U.S. passenger cars and trucks.

“The development of this hub builds on the long track record of operational excellence in advancing the sustainability of heavy industry of Milestone Environmental Services, which has demonstrated expertise in waste sequestration, complex permitting, and regulatory compliance, land and related rights leasing, and subsurface analysis,” the company said in a statement.