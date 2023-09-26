Hyundai Motor, Georgia Tech Team Sustainable Mobility Projects

Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Tech are partnering to promote research and development of sustainable mobility projects with focus areas that will include the advancement of a hydrogen economy, workforce development, and building smart cities.

The new partnership will supplement Hyundai’s already well-established presence in Georgia, including its manufacturing facilities in Savannah, West Point, Bryan County, and Bartow County. The company has already made significant commitments to EV production in the state with its $12.6 billion investment toward EVs and battery production.

Hyundai has placed a particular emphasis on green hydrogen power, releasing the first mass-produced car powered by hydrogen, the ix35 Fuel Cell EV. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis, so it is emissions-free, and it is also known as an “infinite substance” as it makes up over 90% of the molecules present in the universe.

The new partnership should help the company towards its goal of making hydrogen energy more widespread and making further improvements to the existing array of hydrogen technologies available.

Georgia Tech Researchers Contribute to EV Innovations, Decarbonizing Transportation

Hyundai president and CEO Jay Chang explained that the company chose Georgia as its EV investment location partially for easy access to Georgia Tech. The university is known as a top engineering and science institution, and the school has already made contributions to EV innovation and many other areas of sustainability.

For example, Georgia Tech researchers have worked to develop high-performance battery chemicals that use low-cost, broadly available materials to help address price concerns over the EV transition. Another project taking place at the university explores a new recycling method for extracting lithium and other valuable, reusable materials without harming the environment.

Combining Georgia Tech’s expertise with Hyundai’s funding and support allows for the proliferation of these innovations, and more, will be made possible with the new partnership.

“Like Georgia Tech, Hyundai is a global brand that is synonymous with quality, innovation, and a commitment to advancing technology to make a positive difference in the world,” said Ángel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech. “I am grateful for the transformative investments Hyundai is making in our state, and I am proud that the Hyundai brand will feature prominently on our campus. I look forward to working with Hyundai leaders to deepen our partnership as we work to develop exceptional leaders and produce new ideas that will shape the automotive industry and advance mobility in the future.”

The partnership is also expected to create new opportunities for Georgia Tech students with technical training and leadership development programming.