Honeywell, SK E&S Collaborate on Carbon Capture Technology

Honeywell has teamed up with SK E&S, an affiliate of SK Group, to deploy Honeywell carbon capture technology to accelerate energy transition in Korea and other parts of Southeast Asia.

Honeywell provides industry-specific solutions, such as aerospace products and services control technologies for buildings and industry and performance materials globally. The company recently teamed up with global contract development and manufacturing organization Recipharm to develop pressurized metered dose inhalers that use near-zero global warming potential propellant. SK Group is a Korean conglomerate, comprising 186 subsidiaries and affiliates across industries.

The collaboration includes deploying Honeywell UOP’s Advanced Solvent Carbon Capture (ASCC) system at a SK E&S natural gas power plant. The technology is specifically designed for post-combustion flue gas applications and can result in more than 95% CO2 capture. The technology can also be retrofitted with existing plants or as part of a new installation.

The two companies hope that by deploying the technology they will demonstrate how carbon capture can help decarbonize emissions-heavy industries, such as power generation, steel, cement, and petrochemicals. These industries are typically hard to abate when it comes to CO2.

“Joining efforts in Korea to deploy Honeywell Advanced Solvent Carbon Capture technology will further complement SK E&S portfolio of end-to-end environmentally friendly solutions to decarbonize both SK E&S’ assets and in the future our customers’ assets, as we aim to be a leader in decarbonizing Korea and Southeast Asia,” TB Cha, head of net zero technology center at SK E&S, said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with Honeywell to demonstrate a competitive and reliable post-combustion capture system for broad deployment.”

The collaboration comes amid a slew of carbon capture announcements around the world. Most recently, Milestone Group, announced its plans to develop a carbon capture and storage hub in Texas. Carbon capture involves capturing and removing CO2 and storing it permanently. Major companies, such as Amazon and ExxonMobil, have invested in carbon capture projects recently.

Honeywell has already committed to carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. The company also directs about 60% of its new product introduction research and development investment toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.

“Working with SK E&S will demonstrate Honeywell’s ready-now ASCC technology to help decarbonize fossil-fuel power generation, which is an essential component of the overall energy transition,” said Barry Glickman, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions. “This collaboration is a key milestone in demonstrating post-combustion capture technology in natural gas power plant applications, allowing Honeywell to showcase its advanced technology and modular equipment supply capabilities.”