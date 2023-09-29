Hitachi Releases New Sustainability Data Management System

Hitachi has launched its new Sustainability Solution and Services platform to help companies develop plans to implement their environmental and decarbonization goals.

The new service is meant to provide services for four key areas including green IT, manufacturing, facilities, and data. The platform may provide data on asset energy efficiency, power supply, Scope 3 emissions, and more, helping companies achieve optimal decarbonization and efficiently meet their sustainability goals.

The Sustainable Solutions and Services portfolio allows organizations to identify where the majority of their carbon emissions originate and offers tools to create a pathway for addressing those emissions. The tool also finds ways for companies to save money through energy efficiency, resource optimization, and climate-associated risk reduction.

“Decarbonization is no longer reserved for the most environmentally conscious as industries face increasing regulation and requirements to limit carbon contributions,” said Bjoern Stengel, IDC’s global sustainability research lead. “This new approach by Hitachi Vantara gives customers the tools to make informed decisions about its process and create solutions that will truly impact the bottom line — both in sustainability and monetarily.”

Hitachi’s Use of Data-Driven Analytics in Practice

Hitachi offers platforms for a wide range of industries, and it has already achieved sustainability improvements for a number of companies through its Sustainable Solutions and Services platform.

Earlier this year, Hitachi helped Australian citrus company, Golden Grove Nursery, improve its irrigation practices and create more sustainable water management. Hitachi used weight scales, soil moisture sensors, and data analytics to measure and assess moisture content and crop water use. By switching from manual testing, the AI-supported system sampled and tested water every 15 minutes, leading to over 30% improved irrigation practice after implementation.

Systems such as these may be used in a wide range of facilities to measure valuable resources and identify conservation potential. As companies are presented with increasingly more ways to implement sustainable operations, Hitachi’s solutions provide specific methods for choosing the best practices for a given company.

“The agriculture industry is facing increasingly strict requirements to reduce the overheads of water usage, improve environmental outcomes, and ensure we maintain compliance with regulatory requirements,” said Wayne Parr, director at Golden Grove Nursery. “Using the power of data and Hitachi Sustainability Solutions and Services to improve our irrigation management processes, we’re now able to intelligently monitor the irrigation systems daily and understand exactly when to water so we can identify and adjust for the months ahead.”