GE Vernova, EnergyHub Partner for Distributed Energy Resource Management Software

GE Vernova and EnergyHub have partnered to create a distributed energy resource management software (DERMS) that combines GE Vernova’s grid optimization with EnergyHub’s extensive portfolio of distributed energy resources (DERs). The new software will allow utilities to better manage emerging energy assets involved in the grid’s transition to renewable energy.

DERMS offer utilities the ability to manage electricity demand and are a vital resource for directing energy from renewable energy sources, such as solar panels or hydroelectric facilities, into the grid. The new platform will especially help utilities navigate energy storage capacity and enhance load flexibility.

“Together, we can empower utilities to unlock the full potential of emerging energy sources within the grid,” said Mahesh Sudhakaran, general manager of grid software at GE Vernova’s digital business. “By adopting our joint solution, utilities can accelerate their grid modernization initiatives today and prepare for the grid of the future. By leveraging best-in-class grid optimization and edge controls, GE Vernova and EnergyHub are at the forefront of a new era of intelligent DER management.”

Emissions and Energy Management Software on the Rise

A wide variety of new software platforms have been developed to help companies track energy usage and emissions as corporations adapt to reach net-zero goals. In addition to this announcement from GE Vernova and EnergyHub, GE Vernova is also conducting a limited release of its carbon emissions management software, CERius.

CERius works to automate greenhouse gas emissions data and provide entities with insights needed to track emissions reduction goals. As new regulations are put in place that require companies to track their environmental impact, the software helps companies navigate these changes.

DERMS systems may also allow customers access to the benefits of accessing clean energy, including cost savings. For example, EnergyHub’s EV software allows customers to benefit from efficient energy distribution. The platform also makes charging more convenient, which in turn makes EV ownership more attractive.

DERMS and other energy and emissions tracking software are a necessary element to an effective clean energy transition and can help speed up adoption of clean energy into the grid.

“We are excited to partner with GE Vernova’s Digital business to transform the way utilities manage and optimize power grids,” said Seth Frader-Thompson, EnergyHub CEO. “By harnessing the power of intelligent DER management and load flexibility, utilities can achieve a more reliable and efficient grid, while also empowering their customers to actively participate in the energy transition. This partnership represents a significant step forward in enabling a more sustainable and intelligent energy future.”