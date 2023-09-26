Fervo Begins Geothermal Energy Project Exploration in Utah

Fervo Energy began its exploration drilling campaign at Cape Station in Utah, where the company will develop a geothermal energy site. Once built, the facility will deliver 400 megawatts of clean energy to the grid.

The Utah Bureau of Land Management approved the project’s Environmental Assessment, which allowed Fervo to start exploration activities at its Cape Station site. The company will implement a drilling technology developed and improved by oil and gas companies that allows for drilling of multiple wells from one location. This allows for less impact on the surrounding land and overall lower drilling risk.

Fervo completed a pilot project, Project Red, earlier this year, allowing for a well test of the drilling technology. The project confirmed the Department of Energy’s estimations that geothermal energy could eventually provide over 20% of U.S. power needs.

Geothermal energy harnesses heat from hot water wells beneath the Earth’s surface. One main benefit of the energy source, according to the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, is its ability to supply emissions-free energy around the clock. With renewable power sources like wind and solar, energy can be generated at an unpredictable rate, so consistent energy availability would help create a more reliable clean energy grid. Geothermal plants are also compact, using less land area than wind or solar.

Geothermal Shows Potential for Clean Energy, Economic Growth in Western U.S.

According to researchers, the southwest region of Utah contains more than 10 GW of geothermal reserves, and the western U.S. contains most of the country’s currently operating geothermal plants. Geothermal research conducted in the past six years by the Department of Energy (DOE) has advanced the development of the technology in the region.

“Utah is no stranger to energy leadership,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. “For decades, oil and gas workers in the Uinta Basin have produced energy vital to the growth of not just our state but our nation. Geothermal innovations like those pioneered by Fervo will play a critical role in extending Utah’s energy leadership for generations to come.”

Geothermal energy projects contain economic benefits along with their potential for renewable energy generation. Fervo’s project is expected to generate over $437 million in wages through over 6,600 new jobs along with the construction and later operation of the plant.

The DOE’s Enhanced Geothermal Shot initiative is also currently at work to lower the costs of geothermal energy as the industry has the potential to bring immense economic growth to the country.