Enapter Releases New Electrolyzer Product for Hydrogen Production

Enapter has expanded its electrolyzer product portfolio with its new AEM FLEX 120, an AEM electrolyzer that may be used for quick, simplified launch of low-cost green hydrogen projects.

Electrolyzers are used for hydrogen production, and they operate by using electricity to split hydrogen and oxygen. The technology has been identified as a low-cost option for creating hydrogen energy, and when powered by renewable energy sources, it is completely emissions-free.

The new AEM FLEX 120 produces nearly 53 kilograms of hydrogen per day and is 99.99% emissions-free. It allows for high reactivity to fluctuating renewable energy and allows companies to choose exactly how much hydrogen production they need, from 70 kilowatts to 120 kilowatts. The product addresses the market gap between the company’s other electrolyzer models, the 1 kg a day AEM Electrolyzer EL4, and the megawatt-scale, 450 kg a day AEM Multicore.

The technology is especially attractive to companies looking to replace fossil fuels used in furnaces needed in the production of glass, tile, and ceramics production. Other applications of the new electrolyzer include power generation for forklifts, car and bus refueling stations, and electricity storage. The first company to use the new product will be German brick producer, ABC-Klinker.

“The AEM Flex 120 is an excellent addition to our existing product portfolio,” said Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter. “It is a self-contained and ready-to-use product that allows industrial companies and energy developers to quickly start producing green hydrogen. Thanks to its flexibility, the AEM Flex 120 can be adapted to individual customer needs and can thus be used in almost all sectors.”

Enapter Works Towards Mass Production of Hydrogen-Producing Electrolyzers

The hydrogen sector has grown quickly as more companies look for alternatives to fossil fuels. Hydrogen power has wide-ranging applications, from powering vehicles to grid-scale energy storage.

In order to meet the growing demand for companies looking to shift to hydrogen-powered operations, electrolyzers must also be produced at a much larger scale than they are at present. Enapter has partnered with ELEFACT and HY-Core to automate production of electrolyzers, allowing for mass production of the product.

The company is also collaborating with German-based applied sciences university, FH Münster, in order to research and implement innovations in the green hydrogen sector. Such private-to-public partnerships are becoming a common driver for clean energy development, ensuring that new energy platforms are at the cutting edge of worldwide research efforts.